"Obregón Bends It and Scores!!!"
Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Koke Vegas scored the decisive penalty kick in the fifth round to lift Rhode Island FC to a 4-3 win from the spot against Brooklyn FC in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Centreville Bank Stadium after the sides had played to a 1-1 draw through regulation.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2026
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