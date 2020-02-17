OakLeaf Clinics Present: Heart Disease Awareness Night

February 17, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release





OakLeaf Clinics and the Eau Claire Express are proud to present Heart Disease Awareness Night at Carson Park on Friday, June 19th.

To help bring awareness to heart disease, the Express will wear specialty jerseys to be auctioned off after the game with the proceeds benefitting an organization to be named by OakLeaf Clinics at a later date.

The specialty Heart disease Awareness Jerseys to be worn by the Express will be decorated with the names of families, and individuals that have been affected by heart disease. They are our survivors, supporters, and loved ones.

To nominate an individual or family to be recognized on the specialty Eau Claire Express jerseys, please fill out the information form below.

To learn more about OakLeaf Clinics and their specialty care cardiology units, click here.

Heart Disease Awareness

This form is to be used to nominate an individual or family that has been affected by heart disease to have their name printed on specialty jerseys to be worn by the Express and auctioned off to benefit charity.

Name of Nominee*

Brief History of Nominee*

Name of Contact Person*

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 17, 2020

OakLeaf Clinics Present: Heart Disease Awareness Night - Eau Claire Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.