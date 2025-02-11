Oakland Signs Home Run King Bufford

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers sign infielder Cam Bufford to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Bufford spent the entire of his college career as a member of the Grambling State baseball team and hold the program record in home runs with 46. In his four years at Grambling, Bufford never had fewer than 10 home runs in a season, and landed many conference accolades including Preseason Player of the Year and All-SWAC First Team in 2024.

In his senior season Bufford slashed .345/.474/.553 with 10 HR and 56 RBI. He followed that up with a summer in the MLB Draft League with the State College Spikes, hitting .285 with 2 HR, 37 RBI, and 20 SB in 45 games. With the Spikes he played not only third and first but also corner outfield for the first time.

Bufford hails from South Holland, IL and is 23 years old.

