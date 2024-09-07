Oakland Roots Suffer Heavy 5-0 Defeat in North Carolina

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

A match between North Carolina FC and Oakland Roots SC in Week 27 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC - Saturday, September 7, 2024. Photo by Lewis Gettier

North Carolina got off to a great start, taking an early 1-0 lead over the visiting Oakland Roots. Rodrigo da Costa capitalized on a rebound off the post to give the home side the advantage.

Oakland quickly conceded a second goal when Rafa Mentzingen scored for North Carolina, extending the lead to 2-0 within the first 8 minutes.

North Carolina extended their lead to 3-0 with a well-placed header from Paco Craig off a corner kick, giving the hosts a commanding advantage just past the half-hour mark.

The home side extended their lead just before the half-time break when Paul Blanchette's giveaway led to an Evan Conway goal, making it 4-0 for North Carolina.

The hosts took a comfortable four-goal advantage into the half-time break, with Oakland trailing 4-0.

Oakland held on for the opening 15 minutes of the second half, but after three substitutions from Roots, Ezra Armstrong scored a fifth goal for North Carolina, further extending the hosts' comfortable lead to 5-0.

In the end, North Carolina maintained their 5-0 win to secure three points, while Oakland suffered yet another defeat, conceding five goals.

Oakland Roots will return to the East Bay for their next home game versus San Antonio FC on September 14th, kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM PT.

