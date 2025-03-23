Oakland Roots SC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Luke Haakenson scored a second-half winner as San Antonio FC spoiled Oakland Roots SC's inaugural game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum with a 2-1 victory before a club-record 26,575 fans.

