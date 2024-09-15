Oakland Roots SC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

September 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Luis Solignac scored the game-winning goal for a second consecutive outing for San Antonio FC as the visitors took a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Pioneer Stadium to further boost their postseason chances.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.