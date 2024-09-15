Oakland Roots SC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
September 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Luis Solignac scored the game-winning goal for a second consecutive outing for San Antonio FC as the visitors took a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Pioneer Stadium to further boost their postseason chances.
