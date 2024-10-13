Oakland Roots SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Tomas Angel scored the only goal as Phoenix Rising FC took a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC for its second road victory in four days to continue Rising's drive toward the postseason.

