Oakland Roots SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Tomas Angel scored the only goal as Phoenix Rising FC took a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC for its second road victory in four days to continue Rising's drive toward the postseason.
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
