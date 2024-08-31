Oakland Roots SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Dom Dwyer's first goal for Oakland Roots SC - and first in the USL Championship since 2013 - lifted the hosts to a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United at Pioneer Stadium to move Roots into the top three in the Western Conference standings.
