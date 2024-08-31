Oakland Roots SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Dom Dwyer's first goal for Oakland Roots SC - and first in the USL Championship since 2013 - lifted the hosts to a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United at Pioneer Stadium to move Roots into the top three in the Western Conference standings.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.