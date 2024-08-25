Oakland Roots SC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights
August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 25, 2024
- Eleven Can't Find Second-Half Equalizer - Indy Eleven
- El Paso Locomotive FC Split Points with Monterey Bay F.C. - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Memphis 901 FC Draws Oakland Roots SC 1-1 in Physical Matchup - Memphis 901 FC
- San Antonio FC Falls 0-1 at Sacramento Republic FC - San Antonio FC
- Monterey Bay and El Paso Locomotive FC Play to Scoreless Draw - Monterey Bay FC
- Jahmali Waite Wins Terminix Save of the Week - Week 24 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Roots Earn a Point at Home in 1-1 Draw Against Memphis 901 FC - Oakland Roots
- Republic FC Tops San Antonio FC in Shutout, 1-0 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Phoenix Rising Finishes 0-0 Versus North Carolina FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Phoenix Rising Finishes 0-0 Versus North Carolina FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Battery Crush Orange County 6-0 with Markanich Hat Trick, Myers Brace - Charleston Battery
- Switchbacks Suffer Loss Against New Mexico United - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Memphis 901 FC Draws Oakland Roots SC 1-1 in Physical Matchup - Memphis 901 FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Roots Earn a Point at Home in 1-1 Draw Against Memphis 901 FC
- Match Notes (8.24.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis 901 FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Field Orientation and General Capacity for 2025 at the Oakland Coliseum
- Oakland Roots SC Announces the Signing of Colombian Winger José Luis Sinisterra
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Partnership with the Emeryville Public Market