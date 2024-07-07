Oakland Roots SC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
July 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots Video
Johnny Rodriguez scored the only goal as Oakland Roots SC took a 1-0 victory against Players' Shield leader Louisville City FC at Pioneer Stadium as Roots won for the fifth time in its past six outings to move into second place in the Western Conference standings.
