Oakland Roots SC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Johnny Rodriguez scored in a third consecutive outing before Trayvone Reid added a late insurance marker as Oakland Roots SC took a 3-1 victory against Loudoun United FC at Pioneer Stadium to move into second place in the Western Conference standings.

