Oakland Roots SC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

July 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Panos Armenakas scored early in the second half before a late own goal provided the insurance as Oakland Roots SC took a 2-0 victory against Detroit City FC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum for Roots' third consecutive victory across all competitions.







