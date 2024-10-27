Oakland Roots SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Tabort Etaka Preston scored twice while Enzo Martinez had a goal, an assist, and a red card as Birmingham Legion FC took a 5-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Pioneer Stadium to bring its season to a close in remarkable fashion.
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 27, 2024
- Republic FC Blanked by Switchbacks FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks Earn Three Points in Sacramento, Sit 2nd Seed in Western Conference - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Roots Concede Four First Half Goals, Fall 0-5 at Home to Birmingham Legion FC in Regular Season Finale - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Athletic Fall 3-2 to Orange County in Season Finale - Hartford Athletic
- Doghman's Brace, Amang's Winner Propell OCSC into 6th Place in 3-2 Over Hartford - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Falls 1-4 to Detroit City in Season Finale - San Antonio FC
- Sellout Crowd Sees Rhode Island FC Conclude Inaugural Regular Season with Largest Win in Club History - Rhode Island FC
- Legion FC Caps Season with Offensive Onslaught in Oakland - Birmingham Legion FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Roots Concede Four First Half Goals, Fall 0-5 at Home to Birmingham Legion FC in Regular Season Finale
- Match Notes (10.26.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Birmingham Legion FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Ticket Pricing for 2025 Season at Oakland Coliseum
- Oakland Roots Clinch Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win in Las Vegas
- Match Notes (10.19.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Las Vegas Lights