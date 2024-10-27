Oakland Roots SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

October 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Tabort Etaka Preston scored twice while Enzo Martinez had a goal, an assist, and a red card as Birmingham Legion FC took a 5-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Pioneer Stadium to bring its season to a close in remarkable fashion.

