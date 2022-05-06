Oakland A's INF N. Allen and INF D. Jackson Returned to Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland A's reinstated right-handed pitcher Lou Trivino and infielder Drew Jackson from the Covid-19 injured list, the club announced today. Jackson was returned to Triple-A Las Vegas along with infielder Nick Allen.

Trivino was on the A's Opening Day roster and had a loss, two saves, a blown save and a 4.91 ERA in four relief appearances before he was placed on the Covid-19 IL on April 18. He made one rehab start with Low-A Stockton on Sunday against Fresno and allowed five runs on five hits while striking out two in an inning of work.

Jackson was added to the A's roster as a substitute player on April 15 and went 0-for-3 in three games before going on the Covid-19 IL April 23. He was 6-for-21 (.286) with four RBI in six games with Las Vegas at the time of his promotion to Oakland.

Allen was added to the A's roster as a substitute player on April 18 and went 4-for-19 (.211) with two doubles and two walks in eight games in his Major League debut. He was batting .319 with a home run, two RBI, six walks and a .396 on-base percentage in 12 games with Las Vegas before joining the A's.

