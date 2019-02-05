O Say Can You Sing?

FREDERICK, MD-It is time to warm up those vocal cords or start practicing on your instrument of choice! Frederick Keys national anthem auditions have been scheduled for Wednesday, March 6 from 4-8 p.m. Auditions are slated to take place at the FSK Mall in Center Court.

"Great national anthem singers/performers get you excited for the start of the game and we are looking for the best the area has to offer," said Erin Lawson, Keys Director of Marketing. "I am blown away each year by some of the people who tryout and I expect it to be no different in 2019."

Individuals or groups who want to participate in this year's auditions must pre-register by visiting frederickkeys.com. The participation form can be accessed.

National anthem forms MUST be submitted to Sarah Kleinhans by email, mail or fax by March 5. To email Sarah your form or for any additional questions, reach out to SKleinhans@frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9917.

March 6 is the ONLY day national anthem auditions take place. Due to a large pool of tryout candidates, those who cannot make the auditions will not be eligible to perform in 2019. Video/audio links in lieu of an in-person tryout will not be accepted.

All performers will be evaluated by a panel of judges from Key 103, 106.9 The Eagles and Keys staff. Tryout results will be posted on the club's social media platforms. Those who are selected to sing will be contacted to set up a date.

Some general rules and guidelines about the audition process:

Tryouts take place on a first-come-first-serve basis

Participants can either sing or play an instrument (but each individual gets only one audition)

Participants will sing/play the first verse of the national anthem in its entirety ("O say can you see" to "and the home of the brave")

No musical accompaniment is provided

No other songs may be performed at the tryout

Solo acts and groups are equally encouraged to tryout

There are no age restrictions for singing the national anthem at a Keys game, but those who audition need to be comfortable singing in front of a large crowd

The Keys are excited to host the 2019 Carolina League All-Star Classic on Tuesday, June 18 presented by Visit Frederick. The Keys schedule for next season is available, while fans can buy/renew ticket plans for the 2019 season by calling 301-815-9900. All plans come with the choice of a Keys all-star game hat or a Ryan Mountcastle bobblehead. To follow Keys offseason news, events and more, fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

