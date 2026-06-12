O CANADA! From Hockey Country to World Cup Contender: National Anthems
Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Canada is no longer just a hockey nation...
After decades on the margins of the global game, Canadian soccer enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup with confidence, ambition, and the opportunity to compete on home soil. As a new generation of talent takes center stage, players and fans alike believe the country is ready to announce itself to the world.
With a sea of red expected to follow them throughout the tournament, this is the story of a nation embracing its soccer identity, and a team determined to make history.
Featuring: James Pantemis (Portland Timbers) Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers) Richie Laryea (Toronto FC) Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami CF)
National Anthems is a documentary series exploring the identity of each country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the voices of MLS players, national team stars, and the fans who support them.
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