NYSEG Stadium to Host Graduation Weekend

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will host their first ever Graduation Weekend at NYSEG Stadium from June 26th - June 28th. The Rumble Ponies will host Chenango Forks High School (June 26th), Maine Endwell High School (June 27), and Binghamton High School (June 28th) for Graduation Ceremonies,

"It was important for us to work with the schools and host Graduation Weekend at NYSEG Stadium," said Managing Director, John Bayne. "The Seniors have worked hard for this moment, and students and proud parents deserve a Graduation ceremony. The Rumble Ponies are happy we can partner with the local school districts to shine a spotlight on these graduates."

In accordance with the guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo all groups will be limited to 150 people, proper sanitation and social distancing will be observed. All spectators, graduates, administrators, and support staff will also be required to wear a face mask while attending the ceremonies.

NYSEG Stadium will be thoroughly sanitized between sessions to ensure the health and safety of all attending Graduation Weekend.

"This is a real community event and shows how strong the Southern Tier is," said Bayne. "Without the assistance of the sponsors none of this would have been possible." Sponsors for the event include: BAE Systems, FE Jones Construction, M&T Bank, The Smith Group, Friends of Donna Lupardo, Insurance Office of America, IBM, Price Chopper, Servpro, Visions Federal Credit Union, NBT Bank, Blaze Pizza, and J&K Plumbing & Heating.

