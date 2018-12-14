NYPL President Elected Chair of MiLB Council of League Presidents

December 14, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





LAS VEGAS - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced that NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE President Ben J. Hayes was elected as Chair of MiLB's Council of League Presidents (COLP). Hayes follows Randy Mobley, the International League (Class AAA) President, who held the COLP Chair position since 1992.

The NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE is the oldest, continuously-operated CLASS A league in professional baseball. Ben Hayes has been the President and Chairman of the Board of the NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE since May 2001. The NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE has set all-time attendance records during Hayes' tenure and expanded its geographic footprint to include Connecticut, Maryland, and West Virginia. Hayes was instrumental in the establishment and growth of the NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE CHARITABLE FOUNDATION, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to assisting the poor, the youth, and those with special needs within the NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE's communities. The 61-year-old was also a driving force in the introduction of the NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE All-Star Game and the NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE Hall of Fame.

In addition to his duties as NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE President, Hayes is a Florida-based attorney, whose practice focuses on matters involving sports, entertainment, and gaming law. Ben has been a member of the Florida Bar since 1992 and has been admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth and Eleventh Circuits, and the U.S. Supreme Court. Hayes also serves on Board of Directors of Scubanauts International, Inc., a St. Petersburg-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to youth marine science education, and of Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge, Inc., a St. Petersburg-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to veterans with medical challenges.

Prior to becoming the President of the NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE, Hayes served as MiLB's Secretary and General Counsel from 1993 through 2000. Hayes played professional baseball for 81/2 years with the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals organizations (1978 - 1986 seasons), including 21/2 years in Major Leagues with Cincinnati Reds (until elbow injury ended his pitching career).

Hayes graduated from St. Petersburg High School and is a member of the SPHS Sports Hall of Fame. Hayes also attended University of Florida, St. Petersburg Junior College and University of South Florida (undergraduate), University of Florida Graduate School (Center for Latin American Studies), and University of Florida College of Law. Hayes resides and maintains his office in St. Petersburg, FL.

The 14 NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE clubs are in the NE U.S. and each is affiliated with a Major League club. The League's website is www.newyork-pennleague.com. The 2019 NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE season, which starts Friday, June 14th, will be Hayes' 19th year as President of the NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE and his 37th year in professional baseball.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from December 14, 2018

NYPL President Elected Chair of MiLB Council of League Presidents - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.