NY Liberty Bounce Back SZN

May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







Last year's finals runner-ups, the NY Liberty, are ready to bounce back strong after last week's losses! Tonight at 7 PM ET on CBS, they're taking on the Phoenix Mercury, aiming for a 5-2 record.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

