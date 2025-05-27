NY Boulders Kicking off Annual "Home Run Reading Challenge"Celebration

May 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders return home tonight for the start of an eight-game home stand and kick off a weeklong celebration of their 2025 Reading Program honorees from local elementary and middle schools.

Boulders Education Director Gail Gultz reports that more than 6,000 students participated in this year's Home Run Reading Challenge, amassing nearly 4.4 million minutes read, with about 1,000 kids who logged at least 1,300 reading minutes earning the highest reward level - getting to participate in a group first pitch on the field at Clover Stadium tonight, Thursday (May 29th), or Saturday (May 31st).

The 2025 Reading Challenge enrolled over 2,000 teachers from 76 schools, with the Top 5 schools in average minutes read all winning Clover Stadium suites to watch a Boulders game:

Little Tor Elementary (New City, NY)

Fieldstone Middle (Montvale, NJ)

Cottage Lane Elementary (Blauvelt, NY)

Patrick M. Villano Elementary (Emerson, NJ)

Greenwood Lake Middle (Monroe, NY)

And the top school also earned a prize of $250 for its Amazon wish list.

The Boulders say "Congratulations!" to all the students on their amazing achievements.







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.