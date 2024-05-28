NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Series Announces Broadcast Details and Playoff Sites

May 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil today announced further details for the first-ever NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, including broadcast details for both English and Spanish-language distribution in the U.S., playoff locations and competition rules and regulations.

Debuting this season as part of a groundbreaking collaboration between the two leagues, the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup kicks off July 19 featuring the Kansas City Current along with the other 13 NWSL clubs and the six teams with the most points achieved in LIGA MX Femenil Clausura and Apertura during 2023. The Current will play in a division with the Houston Dash, Pachuca and Tigres UANL.

The tournament will consist of 30 group stage contests followed by a four-team semifinal round on August 6. CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current, in Kansas City, Missouri, will host the doubleheader semifinal round. The championship match will be staged at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, October 25.

CBS Sports will be the exclusive English-language distributor of all 33 Summer Cup games, with every match set to stream live on Paramount+, 11 matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Golazo Network and 12 matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network, including the semifinals and championship match.

TUDN, the sports programming branch of Spanish-language network Univision, will air three group stage matches while NWSL+ will serve as the Spanish-language home for the remaining group stage matches in the U.S.

Details on international distribution will be shared in the coming weeks.

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup will feature five groups of four teams consisting of both NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil clubs, with each club competing in three matches. Of the five group winners, the four clubs with the most points will advance to the semifinals.

Rules and regulations for the 2024 NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup can be found on NWSLSoccer.com.

For the full Kansas City Current schedule visit KansasCityCurrent.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.