NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Broadcast Details and Playoff Sites Set

May 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - The National Women's Soccer League and LIGA MX Femenil today announced further details for the first-ever NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, including broadcast details for both English and Spanish-language distribution in the U.S., playoff locations and competition rules and regulations.

Debuting this season as part of a groundbreaking collaboration between the two leagues, the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup kicks off July 19 featuring all 14 NWSL clubs and the six teams with the most points achieved in LIGA MX Femenil Clausura and Apertura during 2023, including Tigres UANL, Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca and Tijuana.

The tournament will consist of 30 group stage contests, kicking off with Seattle Reign FC's July 19 match against the Utah Royals, followed by a four-team semifinal round on August 6. CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current, in Kansas City, Missouri, will host the doubleheader semifinal round. The championship match will be staged at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, October 25.

CBS Sports will be the exclusive English-language distributor of all 33 Summer Cup games, with every match set to stream live on Paramount+, 11 matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Golazo Network and 12 matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network, including the semifinals and championship match.

TUDN, the sports programming branch of Spanish-language network Univision, will air three group stage matches while NWSL+ will serve as the Spanish-language home for the remaining group stage matches in the U.S.

Details on international distribution will be shared in the coming weeks.

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup will feature five groups of four teams consisting of both NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil clubs, with each club competing in three matches. Of the five group winners, the four clubs with the most points will advance to the semifinals. Reign FC is part of Group A, alongside Portland Thorns FC and Utah Royals FC, as well as Tijuana.

For more information about NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, click here.

Seattle Reign FC NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Friday, July 19 - 6:00 p.m. PT - Seattle Reign FC vs. Utah Royals FC - Lumen Field - CBS Sports Network / Paramount+

Sunday, July 28 - 3:00 p.m. PT - Seattle Reign FC vs. Tijuana - Lumen Field - Paramount+

Wednesday, July 31 - 7:00 p.m. PT - Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC - Providence Park - Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network

Single tickets for Seattle Reign FC's home matches on Friday, July 19 and Sunday, July 28 are available now, in addition to 2-Match Mini Plans. Season Ticket Members have priority access to lock in their seats, which can be accessed via Seattle Reign FC Account Manager.

