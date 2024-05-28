NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Announce U.S. Television and Streaming Details, Playoff Sites

SAN DIEGO - The National Women's Soccer League and LIGA MX Femenil today announced further details for the first-ever NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, including broadcast details for both English and Spanish-language distribution in the U.S., playoff locations and competition rules and regulations.

Debuting this season as part of a groundbreaking collaboration between the two leagues, the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup kicks off July 19 featuring all 14 NWSL clubs and the six teams with the most points achieved in LIGA MX Femenil Clausura and Apertura during 2023, including Tigres UANL, Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca and Tijuana.

The tournament will consist of 30 group stage contests followed by a four-team semifinal round on August 6. CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current, in Kansas City, Missouri, will host the doubleheader semifinal round. The championship match will be staged at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, October 25.

CBS Sports will be the exclusive English-language distributor of all 33 Summer Cup games, with every match set to stream live on Paramount+, 11 matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Golazo Network and 12 matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network, including the semifinals and championship match. TUDN, the sports programming branch of Spanish-language network Univision, will air three group stage matches while NWSL+ will serve as the Spanish-language home for the remaining group stage matches in the U.S.

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup will feature five groups of four teams consisting of both NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil clubs, with each club competing in three matches. Of the five group winners, the four clubs with the most points will advance to the semifinals.

The Wave will kick off their group stage on Saturday, July 20 against Bay FC at Torero Stadium at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available here and the match will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ (English) and NWSL+ (Spanish). San Diego will then host Club América on Friday, July 26 at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available here and the match will be broadcast live on Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network (English) and NWSL+ (Spanish). The Wave will round out their group stage in Los Angeles as they travel to face Angel City FC on Thursday, August 1 at Titan Stadium at 7:00 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ (English) and NWSL+ (Spanish).

