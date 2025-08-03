NWSL Star Croix Bethune Preps for #5 WAS vs #6 POR

August 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







#MyGameWeek | Google Pixel







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.