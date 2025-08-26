NWSL Seattle Reign FC

NWSL Rivalry Weekend: Christine Sinclair Mic'D Up

Published on August 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video


Christine Sinclair, she's just like us

#NWSLRivalries | @ally

Check out the Seattle Reign FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 25, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central