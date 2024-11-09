NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel: Portland Thorns FC

November 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







For Sinc. For PDX. The Thorns want to go all the way

Watch the Portland Thorns chase glory this Sunday at 3pm ET on ABC.

#NWSLPlayoff | #TeamPixel

