NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel: North Carolina Courage
November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Two stars above their crest and on the hunt for a third
Tune in to the North Carolina Courage's quarterfinal match on Saturday at 12pm ET on CBS & Paramount+!
#NWSLPlayoff | #TeamPixel
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2024
- Kansas City Current Open NWSL Postseason with Historic Home Match against North Carolina Courage - Kansas City Current
- Three Kansas City Current Players Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Kansas City Current
- Emily Sams Named to NWSL October and November Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Defender Abby Dahlkemper Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for October/November - Bay FC
- Kurtz Named to NWSL Best XI for October/November - North Carolina Courage
- Claudia Zornoza Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month - Utah Royals FC
- CPKC Stadium Becomes First LEED Gold Certified Stadium in Missouri - Kansas City Current
- Preview: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars: 2024 NWSL Playoffs, Quarterfinals - Chicago Stars FC
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Open the 2024 NWSL Playoffs against the Chicago Red Stars, Presented by Verizon - Orlando Pride
- Watch Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.