NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel: Chicago Red Stars

November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Chicago Red Stars are back in the playoffs and in it to win it

Catch them in the quarterfinals this Friday at 8 pm ET on Prime Video.

