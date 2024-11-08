NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel: Chicago Red Stars
November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
The Chicago Red Stars are back in the playoffs and in it to win it
Catch them in the quarterfinals this Friday at 8 pm ET on Prime Video.
#NWSLPlayoff | #TeamPixel
Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
