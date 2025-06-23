NWSL All Goals - Week 11
June 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 23, 2025
- Midfielder Jaelin Howell Agrees to Contract Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Forward Michelle Cooper Signs Three-Year Contract Extension - Kansas City Current
- Chicago Stars FC Signs Samantha Cary Angel - Chicago Stars FC
- San Diego Wave FC Earns Shutout in Scoreless Draw against Washington Spirit - San Diego Wave FC
- Washington Spirit Defense Steps up in Scoreless Draw with Wave FC - Washington Spirit
