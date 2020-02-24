NWL Foundation to Award 22 Youth Equipment Grants in 2020; Youth Baseball Grant to be Awarded in La Crosse Market

February 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





Through its Share the Glove initiative, the Northwoods League Foundation has awarded $100,000 in baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations across its 22 affiliate markets

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 22Â Share the GloveÂ grants to be awarded this Spring. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2000, will include one sets of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

Eleven baseball grants and eleven softball grants will be awarded across the Northwoods League footprint to eligible youth organizations. Northwoods League affiliate teams will be coordinating the application process within their respective communities throughout the Spring, with the baseball and softball grants being allocated as follows:

Softball Grants:Â Battle Creek, MI; Fond du Lac, WI; Green Bay, WI; Kalamazoo, MI; Kenosha, WI; Lakeshore, WI; Madison, WI; Rockford, IL; Traverse City, MI; Wausau, WI; Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Baseball Grants:Â Bismarck, ND; Duluth, MN; Eau Claire, WI; Kokomo, IN; La Crosse, WI; Mankato, MN; Rochester, MN; St. Cloud, MN; Thunder Bay, ONT; Waterloo, IA; Willmar, MN.

From the applications collected, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one (1) recipient in each community.Â Organizations must meet the applicable criteria, which includes compliance with IRS 501(c)(3) guidelines.

TheÂ Share the Glove program will be giving out grants for the third consecutive season. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse (2018) and the Viroqua Parks & Recreation Department (2019) are the past recipients of the grant in past season.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

"Hopefully, all of us can fondly reflect about a time in our childhood playing ball and how fun it was, never fully realizing at the time how much it also positively shaped our character," said Northwoods League Foundation Secretary Gary Hoover.Â "The Northwoods League Foundation'sÂ Share the GloveÂ initiative directly speaks to making those same memories for children in the communities where the Northwoods League plays.Â It is a joy to make these grants possible."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.