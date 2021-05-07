Nuts Walk-Off Defensively in 2-1 Win

Modesto, CA -- With the bases loaded and a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, the Modesto Nuts turned a game-ending double play to secure a 2-1 win over the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

Travis Kuhn (S, 1/1) entered in the ninth to try and nail down the save for the Nuts (2-1). It was a rocky start to Kuhn's first appearance. The righty allowed back-to-back singles to start the inning. Kuhn then struck out Robert Pauson but the ball kicked away on strike three allowing both baserunners to advance into scoring position. Kuhn issued a walk to load the bases with only one out.

Tyler Soderstrom had a chance to give the Ports (1-2) the lead but the Nuts' defense had other plans. Soderstrom rolled a groundball to second. Cesar Izturis had to range to his left and made a long but accurate throw to second. Noelvi Marte made a quick turn to first and Robert Perez ended the game with a big stretch to complete the walk-off double play.

Modesto had taken the lead in the fifth inning against Edward Baram (L, 0-1) Izturis started the rally with a lead off single. Matt Scheffler added a knock to put two runners on. Noelvi Marte delivered the game-winning swing with a two-run single to put the Nuts up for good.

Adam Macko made his first Nuts start and worked four innings with seven strike outs while allowing just two hits. Juan Mercedes (W, 1-0) worked a pair of innings out of the bullpen and allowed just one run while striking out four. Matthew Willrodt worked two dominant innings out of the bullpen with four strike outs.

Game four of the six-game series starts at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

