Nuts Reach Seventh Heaven in 4-1 Win

San Bernardino, CA - After avoiding early trouble the Modesto Nuts came from behind to win 4-1 against the Inland Empire 66ers for their seventh straight win on Wednesday night at San Manuel Stadium.

The 66ers (6-7) stuck first in the first inning against Nuts (11-3) starter Connor Phillips (W, 2-1). Jose Reyes doubled home a run in the first frame with two outs. In the second, Phillips escaped trouble when Inland Empire loaded the bases with one out. Elijah Greene smoked a line drive to the first baseman Dariel Gomez who caught it and stepped on first to double off the baserunner.

The Nuts finally broke through offensively in the fourth inning. Cade Marlowe walked with one out. He took second on a passed ball and went to third on the throw from the catcher on the same play. Alberto Rodriguez tied the game with an opposite field RBI single.

The Nuts offense added on in the fifth inning. Trent Tingelstad singled and scored on Brett Rodriguez's RBI triple. That knocked the 66ers starter Brent Killam (L, 1-1) out of the game. Killam finished after 4.1 innings with 11 strikeouts and three runs allowed on four hits. Victor Labrada added another run in the fifth with an RBI groundout.

In the bottom of the fifth, the 66ers loaded the bases with one out again. This time, Jose Reyes grounded into an inning-ending double play to end the threat. Phillips finished the game after five innings with nine strikeouts allowing just one run.

In the eighth, Labrada tripled and scored on Alberto Rodriguez's second RBI.

Matthew Willrodt (S, 2/2) walked two baserunners in the ninth inning to bring the tying run to the plate, but he struck out Kyren Paris to end the game and secure the victory.

The Nuts continue their six-game series with the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

