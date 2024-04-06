Nuts Pull Away Late as Ports Drop Home Opener

April 6, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts pulled away late to take the 2024 season opener at Banner Island Ballpark in a 7-2 over the Stockton Ports.

It was a good old fashioned pitcher's duel for the first six innings on Friday night, as Ports starter Jackson Finley allowed just a first-inning solo home run for the only hit he would give up on the evening. The former two-way star at Georgia Tech went four innings in issued just two walks with six strikeouts.

The Ports would tie the game in the fourth when Luke Mann singled to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a throwing error by the shortstop. That was followed by a Nate Nankil opposite-field single down the right field line and the game was tied up 1-1.

It would stay that way through six innings, before Modesto broke through in the top of the seventh. Aidan Smith got the Nuts second hit of the game and stole second base. Luis Suisbel singled up the middle just out of the reach of second baseman Bjay Cooke to put Modesto ahead 2-1.

Charlie Pagliarini doubled off the base of the left-field wall and Suisbel scored all the way from first for a 3-1 Nuts lead. Jonny Farmelo singled on a liner to left to complete the rally and score Pagliarini and the Nuts had a 4-1 lead going into the seventh-inning stretch.

Stockton answered with a run in the bottom of the inning after catcher Cole Conn got his third hit of the game to score Ryan Lasko who led off the inning with a double to cut it to a 4-2 deficit. But the Nuts got out of the jam when they got Myles Naylor to pop up to first and Mann to strike out to end the Ports' threat.

The Nuts would tack on three more runs in the ninth on a two-run shot by Pagliarini to the Back Porch in right and a Lazaro Montes single drove in a run for the 7-2 win for Modesto. Yunior Tur pitched a 1-2-3 sixth before running into trouble in the Nuts' three-run seventh to take the loss. Game two of the three game set is set for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, and it will be Faith Night at Banner Island Ballpark, featuring a Belt Bag giveaway and pregame and postgame worship courtesy of First Baptist Church, Live Song Church, and Faith Community Church.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.