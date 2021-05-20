Nuts Outduel 66ers in 4-1 Win

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell to the Modesto Nuts 4-1 on Tuesday at San Manuel Stadium. The win was Modesto's seventh consecutive victory and sent Inland Empire to its third straight defeat.

The 66ers (6-7) scored a run in the first against when Elijah Greene drew a walk against Modesto starter Connor Phillips (2-1); the freebie was Greene's first of four bases on balls in the game. Jose Reyes' bloop double scored Greene for a 1-0 advantage. Phillips went five innings fanning nine batters. Brent Killam continued his impressive start to his pro campaign for Inland Empire. The lefty allowed an unearned run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth, the big hit being a RBI triple by Brett Rodriguez that chased Killam from the game. Killam went 4.1 innings giving up three runs, two earned, two walks and 11 Ks but took the loss to fall to 1-1. Killam has now struck out 27 batters in 13.0 IP this season. Modesto added a run in the eighth when Victor Labrada tripled and came home on a fielder's choice three batters later making it 4-1. The Nuts (11-3) had six hits in the contest, half were triples. Inland Empire put two on in the bottom of the ninth but Modesto righty Matthew Willrodt struck out Kyren Paris to end the game tallying his second save. The Sixers were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position on the night and twice hit into double plays with the bases loaded and one out to end threats. The teams combined to take 11 walks and strike out 31 times.

The 66ers host the Modesto Nuts on Thursday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

