Nuts' Offense Arrives Late in 5-2 Win

Modesto, CA. - An early seventh-inning error opened the door for the Modesto Nuts come-from-behind 5-2 win against the Stockton Ports on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

After falling behind by two runs in the first inning, Ports (43-26) starter Evan Manarino shutdown the Nuts' (30-39) offense through the first six innings.

In the seventh, Anthony Jimenez and Manuel Pazos started the frame with singles. That brought Brenden Butler (L, 2-2) into the game. Kevin Santa laid down a sacrifice bunt back to the mound. Butler's throw to first was way high allowing Santa to reach and Jimenez to score. After a groundout and an intentional walk, Evan White tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center. On the fly ball, Santa moved to third.

With Kyle Lewis batting, Butler uncorked a wild pitch bringing Santa in as the go-ahead run. Lewis added to the lead with a RBI double. Nick Zammarelli gave the Nuts another insurance runs with a RBI single.

Wyatt Mills (S, 6/9) worked around just a single while tossing two innings to nail down the win for the Nuts.

AJ Franks (W, 1-0) surrendered just an infield hit over two innings of work out of the Nuts' bullpen.

Colin Rodgers settled in after a rocky first inning. The Nuts starter worked through five innings allowing just the two runs. Five of the seven hits he allowed were recorded in the first while he struck out five and walked one.

The rubber game of this three-game series with the Ports is set for Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 1:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

