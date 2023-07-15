Nuts Even Series, Win Saturday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Modesto Nuts got a couple of late runs to take the lead for good, taking an 8-6 decision over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

Without the aid of a hit after the third inning, Modesto's offense scored a run in the seventh to break a 6-6 tie and then another in the eighth for some insurance, winning game two of the three-game series, setting up the first rubber-game of the year on Sunday at 5pm.

Rancho found themselves in a 5-0 hole after just a half inning, as Modesto got after starter Peter Heubeck, who struggled with his command and recorded just one out before departing.

That 5-0 lead for the Nuts didn't last long though, as Rancho battled back to tie the game in the bottom half of the first. Sean McLain opened the inning with a solo homer and Luis Rodriguez and Simon Reid each had an RBI hit to highlight the inning and chase Modesto starter Shaddon Peavyhouse after he recorded just two outs.

Rancho actually took the lead in the second, as Josue De Paula doubled and scored on a Rayne Doncon sac fly, making it 6-5.

The Nuts tied the game in the third and didn't register a hit the rest of the way.

Despite that, Modesto capitalized on some sloppy Rancho play, as they scored an unearned run in the seventh off of Joel Ibarra (5-2) and then got another in the eighth against Kelvin Bautista, taking an 8-6 lead.

Rancho, who didn't have a hit after the fifth, brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Modesto reliever Juan Burgos struck out Simon Reid to earn his third save.

Modesto's Chris Jefferson (3-3) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win.

The Quakes (8-9, 47-36) will send Christian Romero (5-0) to the mound in Sunday's series-finale, while Modesto will go with Michael Morales (4-4) at 5pm. Kids can Run the Bases after the game, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

