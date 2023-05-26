Nuts Cruise Past Giants, 11-2

The San Jose Giants suffered their largest margin of defeat this season with an 11-2 loss to the Modesto Nuts on Thursday evening at John Thurman Field. Modesto overcame an early 2-0 deficit and never looked back after a six-run bottom of the fourth on their way to the convincing win. Despite the loss, the Giants (26-16) have still taken two out of the first three games in the series.

Carter Howell (2-for-4) had a pair of hits and stole home to lead San Jose in defeat. The Giants finished the contest with only five hits.

San Jose's lone two runs of the night came in the top of the third. Three straight one-out singles from P.J. Hilson, Howell and Diego Velasquez produced the first run. A two-out walk to Tanner O'Tremba then loaded the bases and with the next hitter, Thomas Gavello, at the plate, Howell stole home to make it a 2-0 game.

Hayden Birdsong started on the mound for the Giants and struck out a whopping eight batters in his three innings of work. Birdsong surrendered one run on five hits during his 68-pitch performance. Modesto scored once against Birdsong in the bottom of the third when Cole Young led off with a double and came home on Gabe Moncada's double two batters later. Birdsong managed to limit the damage with back-to-back strikeouts to strand the bases loaded.

The Nuts though would take control of the game with a six-run bottom of the fourth. Luis Moreno took over on the mound to begin the inning and plunked Brett Rodriguez to leadoff before Young's one-out RBI double tied the score 2-2. After another hit batter followed by a Moncada single that loaded the bases, Freuddy Batista produced a two-run single to right giving Modesto their first lead at 4-2. Tatem Levins then reached on an error as another run scored before a two-out RBI double from Miguel Perez and an RBI single off the bat of Rodriguez made it 7-2.

The Nuts continued to pour it on with three more runs in the fifth before a single tally in the sixth capped the scoring for the night. In the fifth, a two-out error scored the first run of the inning before a bases loaded walk followed by a wild pitch plated two more. An inning later, two walks, a wild pitch a sacrifice fly extended the Modesto lead to 11-2.

Nuts starter Brandon Schaeffer earned the win after tossing six strong innings with two runs (both earned) allowed. Schaeffer gave up five hits, walked three and struck out seven. Three Modesto relievers then combined on three hitless innings to finish the game.

Moreno (0-1) was saddled with the loss after allowing nine runs in his 1 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. Only three out of the nine runs charged to Moreno were earned. Giants pitching walked a season-high tying 10 batters.

The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Friday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Jack Choate is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

