Nuts Break out Thundersticks as Ports Fall in Home Opener

April 13, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - The Modesto Nuts pounded out 15 hits and struck out 21 Ports as Stockton fell in its home opener by the final of 16-5 on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

After the Nuts (2-2) got on the board first with two runs in the top of the second, the Ports (0-4) quickly responded with a three-run bottom half of the inning. Junior Perez led off with a double off the center field wall and the Ports loaded the bases with nobody out after Modesto starter Yeury Tatiz walked Pedro Pineda and Jalen Greer. Following a Denzel Clarke strikeout, Tatiz balked a run home with Robert Puason at the plate to make it 2-1. With two outs and Max Muncy at the plate, the Ports then scored twice more on a wild pitch and an error on Modesto catcher Harry Ford to make it 3-2 Stockton.

Modesto, though, answered back quickly, plating four runs in the top of the third and six in the fourth. Edwin Arroyo led off the third with a triple to right field off Ports' starter Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang and scored when Robert Perez, Jr. singled to left center to tie the game at three. A bloop double and single brought home another run to make it 4-3 and with runners on second and third a throwing error by Puason allowed two runs to score to give the Nuts a 6-3 advantage.

The Nuts added six more in the fourth on five hits, including three two-run home runs.

An error on Ports' reliever Alexis Cedano began the frame and Perez, Jr. followed with a two-run blast to left center to make it 8-3. Milkar Perez followed with a single and came around to score on Brett Rodriguez's two-run homer to left center. With two outs, Colin Davis singled and scored when Jonatan Clase lifted a two-run shot into the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch to make it 12-3 Nuts.

The Nuts added one more in the sixth and three in the seventh to take a 16-3 lead before the Ports scored the final two runs of the game on a solo home run by Pineda and an RBI single by Mariano Ricciardi.

Ricciardi, an infielder, also struck out two Nuts in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Natanael Garabitos picked up the win for Modesto with two innings of shutout relief, while Zhuang absorbed the loss for the Ports allowing six runs in 2.2 IP.

Still in search of their first win of the season, the Ports will host the Nuts in game two of their six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 pm at Banner Island Ballpark. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.