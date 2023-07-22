Nuts' Bats Too Much for Grizzlies to Overcome in 11-4 Setback

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (53-35, 17-5) were defeated by the Modesto Nuts (43-45, 9-13) 11-4 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has won seven of their last nine games against Modesto and have split the first four contests of the current series. The Grizzlies dropped to a Minor League-best 17-5 in the second half, 20-6 in their last 26 games and 30-9 in their last 39 contests. Fresno fell to 12-4 in July, 34-6 when scoring first (17-2 at home) and 33-6 when tallying 10 or more hits.

The Grizzlies scored four runs on 10 hits with three of them landing for doubles. Fresno plated all four runs within the first four innings off of Modesto starter Shaddon Peavyhouse. Jamari Baylor led the charge with three hits, including one double and drove in a pair of runs. Jean Perez and Dyan Jorge provided two hits apiece. Perez has logged back-to-back multi-hit evenings while Jorge has reached base safely in all 13 games with Fresno. Jesus Bugarin notched a double, EJ Andrews Jr. yielded a run and Bryant Betancourt picked up one RBI. Grizzlies' lefty Caleb Franzen (2-3) took the loss after five innings of work. He allowed five runs on an individual game-high 11 hits and no walks while fanning five. Davis Palermo tossed a clean ninth, punching out three. Every out he has recorded in the series has been via strikeout (six total).

The Nuts offense cracked down for 11 runs on 17 hits with only two ending in extra-bases. Every Modesto batter enjoyed a single with seven starters shelling multi-hits. The Nuts plated four runs in the second and sixth while adding runs in two other frames. Bill Knight went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI, a trio of runs and a stolen base. Knight has 21 steals on the year. Gabe Moncada spanked a two-run shot in the sixth, his ninth homer of the season. Colin Davis supplied two RBI on a single and waltzed home once. Brett Rodriguez and Curtis Washington Jr. secured two hits apiece at the bottom of the lineup. Four Modesto relievers combined on five shutout frames, permitting three hits and one walk while striking out six. Chris Jefferson (4-3) was awarded the decision after two sensational innings. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Jamari Baylor (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

- SS Dyan Jorge (2-5, 2B, 2 R)

- 2B Jean Perez (2-4, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- RF Bill Knight (3-6, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, SB)

- 1B Gabe Moncada (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- Nuts Bullpen (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday July 22 Modesto

Nuts

(Home) Modesto RHP Michael Morales (4-4, 4.89) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-1, 4.26) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Over the first six innings, the Nuts recorded one-out singles. In the odd frames (1, 3 and 5), the first out was a flyout. In the even innings (2, 4 and 6), the first out came on a strikeout.

Andy Perez saw his nine-game hit streak come to an end.

