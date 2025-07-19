Number One Overall Pick Makes His Pro Debut #lacrosse #pll #rookieseason #kirst #firstpick #sc

July 19, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Philadelphia Waterdogs YouTube Video













Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.