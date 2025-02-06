Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats Presents the 2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Food Fight

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Bacon makes everything better. That is why the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats are celebrating the tenth Food Fight with a bacon-infused challenge to fans of the Milwaukee Brewers Midwest League affiliate. Starting today - Thursday, February 6 - the public is invited to send their sandwich or burger recipe that includes bacon as an entry to the 2025 Food Fight presented by Nueske's.

Ideas can be submitted to this link between February 6 and Friday, February 21. The only limitation for entries this year is that sandwich recipes should not require that they are deep fried. The Timber Rattlers will select five finalists from all the recipes that are submitted. The Final Five will be announced on Friday, February 28 through the Rattlers website and social media channels. There will be a link made available on those channels to a fan vote to select the 2025 Food Fight Champion.

The winner of the 2025 Food Fight presented by Nueske's will be revealed on Facebook Live at noon on Thursday, March 13.

Nueske's is also the new sponsor of the Flat Top Grill, located on the third base concourse of Neuroscience Group Field. The winning sandwich or burger for this year's Food Fight will be available on the Nueske's Flat Top Grill.

"Nueske's is excited about our partnership with the Timber Rattlers," said Tanya Nueske, CEO of Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats. "We believe bacon is a natural complement to many types of traditional game day food. The Food Fight is the perfect venue for fans to share how they use bacon to add flavor to their recipes. We look forward to the results and the opportunity to share Nueske's bacon with Timber Rattler fans this season."

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats is a third-generation, family-owned and operated smokehouse located in Wittenberg, Wisconsin. Nueske's is best known for their rich, flavorful Applewood Smoked Bacon in addition to their variety of smoked hams, poultry, sausages, and other fine smoked meats. The company has been in business since 1933. To learn more, please visit www.nueskes.com.

The winner of the 2024 Food Fight was Gyro Waffle Fries. Past winners were the Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, the Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich, Rattler Bites, Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls, Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Sweet-Salty-Savory Burger, and the Show Sandwich.

The 2025 Food Fight winner will receive four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for their food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch before a game.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

