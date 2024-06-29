NTDP D Cole Hutson Played Two Years in the USHL & Talks About Playing in the League. #2024nhldraft

June 29, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

U.S. National Team YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2024

Mustard Completes Long Climb - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.