NSL Week 8: Ottawa Is New League Leader

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Week 8 ate and left no crumbs.

Move over, Montréal - there's a new top dog in the league. Ottawa dethroned Montréal in this week's standings, picking up a huge win over Vancouver and proving once and for all that they are a force to be reckoned with. Week 8 brought twists and turns nobody saw coming.

Last Week's Matches:

Halifax took care of business at home and picked up a clean sheet against Calgary in the process

Toronto thought they had this one in the bag until Montréal showed up in the last minutes of the game with an equalizer that absolutely broke hearts at York Lions Stadium

Ottawa stormed into Vancouver to end their winning streak AND knock Montréal off the top spot

Last Week's Matches Halifax Tides FC vs. Calgary Wild FC

Saturday, June 13, 2026

2 - 0

Wanderers Grounds (Halifax, NS)

Halifax came out lively from the opening whistle and were rewarded when a quick short corner combination ended with Julia Benati whipping the ball into the back of the net to give the Tides a 1-0 lead. Calgary had their moments going forward, with Kahli Johnson and Jorian Baucom both testing Rylee Foster-Inman, but couldn't find a way through. Right before halftime, Saorla Miller doubled Halifax's advantage cutting onto her right foot and finishing to make it 2-0 heading into the break.

Calgary came out with more urgency in the second half, creating several chances of their own. At the other end, Katelin Talbert made a couple of key saves to keep Halifax from extending their lead. However, Halifax's defense held firm, with Rylee Foster-Inman rising to the occasion every time she was called into action. Despite Calgary's pressure, they couldn't find the breakthrough, and Halifax saw out the game to secure a clean sheet.

AFC Toronto vs. Montréal Roses FC

Saturday, June 13, 2026

1 - 1

York Lions Stadium (Toronto, ON)

A tightly contested first half saw both sides create chances but neither could find the breakthrough.

AFC Toronto had back-to-back opportunities, with a free kick from Kaylee Hunter hitting the right post and Nikayla Small rattling the crossbar with a shot on goal. Montréal had their moments too, working a few set piece opportunities, but Sofia Manner in goal for AFC Toronto was equal to everything sent her way. The two sides went into the break level at 0-0.

Early in the second half, we saw chances at both ends. In the 60th minute, AFC Toronto were awarded a penalty after a Roses defender was penalized for a handball in the box. Kaylee Hunter stepped up to take it, but her effort went wide of the target. AFC Toronto broke the deadlock when a slick passing sequence involving debutant Jordan Brewster and Kaylee Hunter found Lauren Rowe, who finished it perfectly into the top corner. AFC Toronto looked to be cruising toward a win, but Montréal had other ideas. In the dying moments of the game, Lisa Pechersky drove into the box from her wing back position and curled in a stunning shot to snatch a dramatic equalizer.

Vancouver Rise FC vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Sunday, June 14, 2026

1 - 3

Swangard Stadium (Burnaby, BC)

A back-and-forth opening half saw both sides create good chances early on. Vancouver looked dangerous through Latifah Abdu and Jessica De Filippo, but it was Ottawa who broke the deadlock when Min-a Lee struck a great ball from outside the box that flew past Jessica Wulf and into the corner to make it 1-0. Vancouver continued to push for an equalizer and were rewarded right before the break when De Filippo's persistence finally paid off, leveling the score at 1-1 heading into halftime.

Ottawa came out firing in the second half and retook the lead within five minutes of the restart when DB Pridham unleashed a dangerousstrike to make it 2-1. Vancouver pushed for a response but were dealt a major blow when Kennedy Faulknor was shown a red card following a tug in the box, resulting in a penalty for Ottawa. Pridham stepped up and calmly converted, completing her brace and putting Ottawa firmly in control at 3-1. Vancouver continued to fight and had a few late chances, but Ottawa's defense held firm to see out the win.







Northern Super League Stories from June 15, 2026

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