NSL Week 4: Ice Cold Draw in Calgary

Published on May 19, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Week 4 did not come to play.

This week brought challenging weather conditions, evenly matched teams, and three nail-biting games that had our eyes glued to the field.

Ottawa and Halifax fought through the rain with Ottawa coming out on top, adding a third straight victory to their record and making it very clear they are a force to be reckoned with this season. Over in Calgary, McMahon Stadium served up another chilly afternoon for the players - a familiar theme for these two sides, who have yet to play in ideal conditions. Calgary and Montréal went blow for blow and neither side blinked, with the game ending in a draw and Montréal holding on to their undefeated streak. Vancouver got their first win of the season in Halifax and it was not a fluke. The Rise are awake. Consider yourself warned.

Montréal on top, Ottawa breathing down their necks. Something's gotta give.

Ottawa Rapid FC vs. Halifax Tides FC

Wednesday May 13, 2026

2 - 0

TD Place (Ottawa, ON)

Halifax came out of the gates strong, pushing forward early and coming close when Syd Kennedy struck the crossbar with a sharp left-footed shot. Ottawa weathered the pressure and eventually broke the deadlock ten minutes before halftime. Choo Hyo-joo drove forward and played a pass to Sadie Waite, who confidently struck the ball into the net to give Ottawa the lead. Halifax pushed for an equalizer late in the half but couldn't find a way through.

Rylee Foster had a couple of strong saves in the second half, denying Ottawa. However, Ottawa added to their lead when Keera Melenhorst unleashed a powerful strike on goal, Rylee Foster saved it but couldn't hold on, and Choo Hyo-joo was there to tap in the rebound. Halifax struggled to respond and the game ended 2-0 for Ottawa.

Calgary Wild FC vs. Montréal Roses FC

Saturday May 16, 2026

2 - 2

McMahon Stadium (Calgary, AB)

Montréal came out strong and took an early lead when Lisa Pechersky got on the end of a looping ball and headed it into the net, giving the Roses a 1-0 advantage. Calgary goalkeeper Katelin Talbert was kept busy throughout the half, making a string of impressive saves to prevent Montréal from extending their lead, including a big stop to deny Tanya Boychuk from close range.

In the second half, we saw some strong saves from Anna Karpenko, as Calgary grew into the game and had some chances of their own. Calgary's Mya Jones, returning from a lengthy injury, then levelled things up, finishing from close range to make it 1-1. Montréal responded quickly through Claire Monyard, who fired in a rocket of a goal in the 90th minute. Calgary then refused to go down without a fight when Mya Jones completed her brace in added time to level it up at 2-2 and end the game in a draw.

Halifax Tides FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Monday May 18, 2026

1 - 2

Wanderers Grounds (Halifax, NS)

A lively and competitive opening half between two evenly matched sides. Halifax had plenty of chances early on, with Jordyn Rhodes, Saorla Miller and Cho So-hyun testing the Vancouver backline, but not getting on the scoreboard. Vancouver broke the deadlock when Jessica De Filippo received a well-weighted pass and fired it past Rylee Foster first time to give the Rise a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Halifax came out hungry in the second half and tied the game up when Jordyn Rhodes got on the end of a well-delivered corner from Sarah Taylor and headed home her second goal of the season to make it 1-1. Vancouver responded almost immediately when Tori Tumeth was brought down in the box by Sheyenne Allen, winning a penalty for Vancouver. Captain Quinn stepped up and calmly placed it in to put the Rise back in front at 2-1. Halifax pushed hard for an equalizer, with a couple of chances late on, but Vancouver held firm to claim their first win of the season.







Northern Super League Stories from May 19, 2026

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