NSL Week 14: Halifax Takes Down Vancouver

Published on July 27, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Week 14 belonged to the visitors.

Home field advantage took a hit this week. Ottawa, Toronto, and Halifax all went on the road and came back with wins, proving that fierce energy travels well. Toronto and Halifax used those wins to climb into 3rd and 4th place in the standings, pushing defending champs Vancouver down to 5th.

Last Week's Matches:

Ottawa just keeps stacking wins - five in a row now, and Calgary was the latest team to find that out the hard way

Two second-half goals, a clean sheet, and Montréal's 3-game win streak shattered - Toronto's trip to Montréal couldn't have gone better

Halifax picked up their first-ever win against Vancouver, snapping their three-match losing streak

Last Week's Matches

Calgary Wild FC vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

1 - 2

McMahon Stadium (Calgary, AB)

The game started with Ottawa firmly on the front foot, causing headaches for the Wild backline early and testing keeper Katelin Talbert with a number of dangerous shots on goal. Ottawa eventually broke the deadlock in the 36th minute. After a giveaway from Calgary, Ottawa's Keera Melenhorst pounced, drove at goal, and calmly side-footed the ball into the back of the net for her fifth goal of the season. Ottawa took a 1 - 0 lead into the break.

Calgary came out with way more urgency in the second half and it paid off fast. Mya Jones whipped a cross into the penalty area, and Kahli Johnson headed it home to level things up, 1 - 1. The Wild kept the pressure on, winning challenges and combining for more close calls, but it was Ottawa who was able to swing the game. Substitute Johanne Fridlund capped off a great buildup and buried it in the 73rd minute, making it 2 - 1. From there Ottawa's defense locked things down to seal the win on the road.

Montréal Roses FC vs. AFC Toronto

Thursday, July 23, 2026

0 - 2

Stade Boréale (Laval, QC)

It was a tight, scoreless battle to open things up. Both keepers were sharp early - Montréal's Anna Karpenko and Toronto's Sabrina D'Angelo, making her NSL debut, were both called into action. Montréal held the edge in possession, but neither side could find the breakthrough, and the teams went into the break locked at 0 - 0.

We saw a lot of action in the second half. Lauren Rowe broke the deadlock in the 48th minute after receiving a perfectly weighted pass from Kaylee Hunter and capitalizing on a 1 on 1 with the keeper. Her slick finish put Toronto ahead, 1 - 0. Montréal pushed to respond, but were at a disadvantage after Chloe Minas picked up a second yellow card for a foul outside of the box. This resulted in a free kick for Toronto which Kaylee Hunter used to double the lead in the 75th minute with a rocket of a shot into the top left corner. Toronto held on from there to claim the win.

Vancouver Rise FC vs. Halifax Tides FC

Saturday, July 25, 2026

0 - 1

Swangard Stadium (Burnaby, BC)

The energy was electric from the opening whistle, with both teams coming out hungry in the first half. Vancouver drew a string of free kicks, but couldn't make them count. The teams traded chances but neither side could find a way through, and headed into the break locked at 0 - 0.

The second half picked up right where the first left off, chances flying at both ends until the deadlock finally broke. In the 52nd minute, Halifax defender Naya Cardoza rose to meet a corner kick from Karima Lemire, and the ball deflected in off Jess De Filippo to make it 1 - 0 for Halifax. Vancouver pushed for an equalizer, testing the Tides defense, but Halifax held firm. The result marked the Tides' first-ever win over the Rise, snapping a three-match losing streak.







Northern Super League Stories from July 27, 2026

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