NSL Players Make Their Mark Around the World During the International Window

Across the globe, NSL players were everywhere this international window competing in high-profile friendlies, continental qualifiers, invitational tournaments, and even the first-ever FIFA Women's Futsal World Cup. Here's a nation-by-nation look at how the league's talent performed on the global stage.

CANADA

Canada's two-match series against Japan featured a strong NSL presence. Emma Regan (AFC Toronto) and Holly Ward (Vancouver Rise FC) were both entrusted with starting roles in both fixtures, showcasing the confidence Canada's coaching staff continues to place in them. Despite the results, 3-0 and 1-0 losses, Regan and Ward delivered steady, composed performances that reinforced their growing international profiles.

It was also a milestone window for DB Pridham (Ottawa Rapid FC), who earned her first-ever senior national team call-up. Due to FIFA documentation requirements, she was unable to feature in the matches, a situation that will be resolved upon her return to Canada, paving the way for future appearances.

PHILIPPINES

The Philippines also had some standout NSL representation this window, particularly through Jackie Sawicki (Calgary Wild FC), who took on a rare dual role. Sawicki joined the senior national team training camp and also suited up for the historic debut of the FIFA Women's Futsal World Cup. She started all three group-stage matches against Poland, Morocco, and Argentina, playing a major part in a groundbreaking moment for the program even as the team exited at the group stage.

Meanwhile, Jessika Cowart (Vancouver Rise FC) spent the window with the national team in training, contributing to preparations ahead of future competitive fixtures. Together, Sawicki and Cowart reinforced the strong ties between the Philippines and the NSL.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea's window featured a pair of NSL players sharing minutes across two European friendlies. Chaerim (Montréal Roses FC) opened the window in the Starting XI during a 1-1 draw with Wales, demonstrating her reliability at the international level. In the next match, a difficult 5-0 loss to the Netherlands, she appeared off the bench, replacing fellow NSL midfielder Choo Hyo-Joo (Ottawa Rapid FC).

Choo's window mirrored Chaerim's in reverse. She began as an option off the bench in the draw with Wales before earning a place in the Starting XI for the Netherlands match. The pair's alternating roles underline both Korea's rotation strategy and the depth the NSL continues to provide to national-team setups.

NEW ZEALAND

A large contingent of NSL players featured for New Zealand in their rivalry series against Australia. Milly Clegg (Halifax Tides FC), Meikayla Moore (Calgary Wild FC), and Ally Green (Calgary Wild FC) all saw meaningful minutes across the two fixtures. The first match saw Moore and Green available off the bench, while Clegg was thrust into action early, subbing on in the 9th minute and playing the rest of the match.

In the return fixture, all three featured again, with Moore earning a starting role, Green entering in the 24th minute, and Clegg starting outright. Though both matches ended in defeat for the Football Ferns, the trio continued to solidify their roles within an evolving New Zealand squad.

AUSTRALIA

The Matildas also turned to NSL talent, with Kahli Johnson (Calgary Wild FC) included for both matches against New Zealand. She was available off the bench for Australia's dominant 5-0 win in the opening match and appeared in the second fixture as a 27th-minute substitute during a 2-0 victory. Her involvement reflects Australia's ongoing investment in emerging attacking talent, with Johnson firmly in that conversation.

VENEZUELA

Venezuela's CONMEBOL Women's Nations League matches featured a strong NSL midfield duo. Sonia O'Neill and Michelle Romero (both of Calgary Wild FC) were available off the bench for a gritty 0-0 draw against Ecuador, helping stabilize the squad across a tight, defensive contest. In their second match, an emphatic 6-0 victory over Peru, O'Neill again provided depth from the bench, while Romero entered the match in the 70th minute to help close out the performance. It was a productive window for a Venezuelan side continuing to find its stride.

JAMAICA

Tiffany Cameron (Halifax Tides FC) made a statement in Jamaica's World Cup Qualifying campaign. Starting in an extraordinary 18-0 win over Dominica, Cameron contributed to one of the Reggae Girlz' most dominant victories in recent memory. The result not only boosts Jamaica's qualifying hopes but also highlights Cameron's enduring presence on the international stage.

ST. KITTS & NEVIS

AFC Toronto's Cloey Uddenburg delivered one of the NSL's standout windows. Playing all 90 minutes in both CONCACAF W Championship Qualifiers, she recorded an assist in a lively 2-2 draw with Cuba and followed it up with another full-match performance in a narrow 2-1 loss to Aruba. Her leadership and consistency remain vital to St. Kitts & Nevis as they continue to climb within the region.

PORTUGAL

Sierra Cota-Yarde (AFC Toronto) spent the window with Portugal as they took on the Netherlands and Brazil in friendlies. She was available off the bench in both matches, offering depth for a Portuguese side testing its roster against elite international opponents. The experience adds another layer to Cota-Yarde's growing international résumé.

UKRAINE

At the She Plays invitational tournament in Spain, Tanya Boychuk (Montréal Roses FC) represented Ukraine in fixtures against Austria and Scotland. The window offered meaningful minutes and valuable experience in a competitive European environment, rounding out a busy period for NSL internationals across the globe.







