NSL Announces the Summer of Soccer

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







TORONTO - As Canada welcomes the world for FIFA World Cup 26'Ãâ¢, the Northern Super League and its clubs will participate in fan festivals, community celebrations and soccer events across the country, bringing the professional women's game to fans throughout a historic summer for the sport.

The league's summer programming will include activations at Canada Celebrates, the FIFA Fan Festival in Toronto and Vancouver, and Canada Soccer House in both host cities.

"FIFA World Cup 2026 is a historic moment for soccer in Canada, and we're excited to be part of the celebrations taking place across the country, " said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League.

"Our clubs, players and supporters are helping write the next chapter of soccer in this country. As fans experience a summer of soccer, we invite them to experience the Northern Super League as well." The initiative builds on the participation of NSL clubs in the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola® in Halifax, Montréal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver earlier this year.

Canada Celebrates will bring fans together through live match viewings, football-themed activations, cultural programming, music, food and community celebrations.

As part of the celebrations, Halifax Tides FC will be active at the Canada Celebrates stop in Halifax on June 11 and 12 and in Moncton, New Brunswick on June 18. The Northern Super League will also participate in Canada Celebrates stop in Edmonton on July 1 and Saskatoon on July 4, helping introduce the league to new audiences and engage soccer fans in communities beyond current league markets.

The Northern Super League will also be featured at Canada Soccer House in Vancouver on June 20 and Canada Soccer House in Toronto on July 2 during FIFA World Cup 2026, connecting with fans through player appearances, autograph sessions, community programming and prizing. The activations will provide an opportunity to showcase the league, engage young players and families, and celebrate the continued growth of women's professional soccer in Canada.

AFC Toronto and Vancouver Rise FC will also participate in activations at the FIFA Fan Festival in their respective host cities on select dates throughout the tournament.

The NSL will also partner with Humber Polytechnic, an Official Host City Supporter, for the NSL x Humber Match Day Hub on Sunday July 19. As fans gather to watch the Final, the event will feature soccer-themed activities and prizes, community programming and opportunities to connect with the professional women's game in Canada.

Together, these activations will position the Northern Super League within the broader national soccer conversation throughout the tournament while continuing to grow awareness of the league and the professional women's game from coast to coast.

Fans attending FIFA World Cup festivities are encouraged to make the Northern Super League part of their summer of soccer.

Welcoming both local supporters and international visitors, the NSL invites soccer lovers to experience the incredible talent and energy of professional women's soccer in Canada. With exciting matches running throughout the World Cup tournament and leading all the way to the NSL Final on November 14, fans have a unique opportunity to witness the firsthand momentum, passion, and growth of the Canadian game.

Be part of the excitement at these upcoming NSL matches:

Upcoming Northern Super League Matches

Thursday, June 18

11 a.m. AT: Halifax Tides FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC, Wanderers Grounds, Halifax

Sunday, June 21

12 p.m. ET: Ottawa Rapid FC vs. AFC Toronto, TD Place, Ottawa

Sunday, June 21

2 p.m. ET: Montréal Roses FC vs. Calgary Wild FC, Stade Boréale, Montréal

Thursday, June 25

7 p.m. ET: Montréal Roses FC vs. Ottawa Rapid FC, Stade Boréale, Montréal

Saturday, June 27

5 p.m. MT: Calgary Wild FC vs. Halifax Tides FC, McMahon Stadium, Calgary

Sunday, June 28

2 p.m. PT: Vancouver Rise FC vs. AFC Toronto, Swangard Stadium, Burnaby, B.C.

Saturday, July 4

2 p.m. ET: Montréal Roses FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC, Stade Boréale, Montréal

Sunday, July 5

2 p.m. ET: Ottawa Rapid FC vs. Calgary Wild FC, TD Place, Ottawa

Sunday, July 5

6 p.m. AT: Halifax Tides FC vs. AFC Toronto, Wanderers Grounds, Halifax

Saturday, July 11

4 p.m. ET: AFC Toronto vs. Ottawa Rapid FC, York Lions Stadium, Toronto

Saturday, July 11

5 p.m. MT: Calgary Wild FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC, McMahon Stadium, Calgary

Sunday, July 12

4 p.m. ET: Montréal Roses FC vs. Halifax Tides FC, Stade Boréale, Montréal

Thursday, July 16

7 p.m. ET: Ottawa Rapid FC vs. Halifax Tides FC, TD Place, Ottawa

Friday, July 17

7 p.m. MT: Calgary Wild FC vs. Montréal Roses FC, McMahon Stadium, Calgary

Saturday, July 18

4 p.m. ET: AFC Toronto vs. Vancouver Rise FC, York Lions Stadium, Toronto

For schedule and tickets, visit NSL.ca/schedule.







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