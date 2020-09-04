Now Teeing Off: Paddle Beach Golf Club

September 4, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





It's time to dust off your golf clubs and tee it up at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. The Missoula PaddleHeads and 102.9 ESPN Missoula are proud to present the Paddle Beach Golf Club. The ballpark will be transformed into a 9-hole golf course, teeing off for two weekends - Friday through Sunday, September 18th-20th and September 25th-27th. Tee time bookings are available now at: https://atmilb.com/3lODhGh

Golfers of all ages and skill levels will have the opportunity to experience Paddle Beach Golf Club for both day and night rounds. The course includes 9 unique hitting bays, 9 on-field pin locations, a personal caddy at each hole, and a "10th Hole Party Area." For both weekends, tee times will be available: Friday, from 4:00pm to 11:00pm - Saturday, from 2:00pm to 11:00pm - Sunday from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Tee times will operate every 7-minutes, with a maximum pairing of four golfers per tee time. Tickets for daytime rounds are available at $20, and night rounds (after 8:00pm) are available for $25. Night golf includes LED lit hitting bays and pin locations, a live DJ, and a once in a lifetime opportunity to take your hacks under the stadium lights.

How it works:

- Bring your own clubs - or borrow from a friend

- Tee times every 7 minutes, with pairings up to 4 golfers

We recommend (clubs you hit roughly 130 yards to 60 yards):

- Men: Pitching Wedge and down

- Women: 8 Iron and down

- Kids: Parents, we'll lean on you for distance suggestions, here

Scoring:

- Each pin location will have three circles of various sizes

- Hit inside the 1st ring - 1pt

- Hit inside the 2nd ring - 2pt

- Hit inside the 3rd ring - 3pt

- Hit it anywhere on the field - 4pt

"In the wake of a summer with no professional baseball in Missoula, we are incredibly thrilled to be able to continue providing new opportunities for Missoulians to get out and create fun, lasting memories." said PaddleHeads Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Taylor Rush. "This might be one of the biggest, most unique projects we have ever taken on, but it sure has been fun, and we can't wait for Missoula to come and experience it."

For more information, and to book a tee time visit: https://atmilb.com/3lODhGh

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for operating the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com. The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, one-way concourse walkways, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 4, 2020

Now Teeing Off: Paddle Beach Golf Club - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.