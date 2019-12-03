November Community Recap

The holiday season is upon us and the Ports are getting involved wherever they can!

Front office members made seven official appearances in the community during November including volunteering at the Stockton Animal Shelter, various city ribbon cuttings, and Team Red, White, and Blue's Veterans 5K Race. Over 50 tickets for the 2020 season were also donated to various non-profit organizations over the course of the month.

The highlight of the month was the Ports Front Office volunteering at the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin County ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The staff spent the entire morning of November 25th packing up boxes and passing out Thanksgiving meals to thousands of families. A few days later on Thanksgiving morning, Banner Island Ballpark once again served as host to the 15th Annual Run/Walk Against Hunger benefiting the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin County. Despite the rainy weather, there were over 1,650 participants who came out for the Run/Walk Against Hunger. The Ports Volunteer Team committed nearly 50 hours to community service efforts during the month of November.

If your organization has an event coming up that you would like Splash to attend, please visit https://www.milb.com/stockton/community/splash and fill out Splash's request form! Contact Community Relations Manager, Paige Kiesewetter with any questions about how you can get involved!

