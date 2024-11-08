November 8 Transactions Update

The preparation for the Arena Football One Premier Season continues to ramp up with more transactions and signings for announced AF1 teams. Here is the November 8 Transactions Update for the 2025 season.

The following players have signed Letters of Intent with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

Bruce Trigg Albany OL

Desmond Maxwell Orlando FB/LB

Roland Foiyoe Billings WR

